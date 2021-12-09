Restaurant that opened during the pandemic to be featured in Michelin Guide

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — In the restaurant world, recognition in the Michelin Guide or earning a Michelin Star is one of the highest honors for restaurant owners and chefs.

Bammy’s, a Caribbean restaurant in Navy Yard, is one of several restaurants just added to the Michelin Guide. The restaurant was opened in the middle of the pandemic and is the first restaurant that the co-owners have opened on their own. Co-owner and Executive Chef, Gerald Addison, said, “I think there are a million places that do an amazing job, some of which are recognized by a variety of people, and we were lucky enough that we caught the eye of somebody and they enjoyed what we made.”

The restaurant is not sure what the exact status of the restaurant will be in the Michelin Guide, but the recognition of the hard work is exciting altogether.