Restaurant Bridge Fund application is open

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The restaurant portion of the Bridge Fund is now open for applications. The fund was first announced at a November press conference by Mayor Bowser and is an initiative to help several sectors that have struggled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In total, the Bridge Fund is a $100 million initiative to help hotels, restaurants, entertainment venues, and retail. $35 million has been set aside for restaurants.

Applications open program-by-program, with hotel applications, already finalized. Restaurant Bridge Fund applications will be accepted until December 28 at 5 p.m. Within a few weeks, restaurants who are accepted will be notified, and then will receive the money shortly after. John Falcicchio, Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development, said, “Once a business gets the award, there is sometimes some information they have to provide to us, and that sometimes is a key factor on how long it takes to make the distribution.”

There will be informational sessions December 9-11 for restaurant owners who would like to learn more. You can also find more information here.