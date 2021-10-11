Residential Parking Permit Areas up for debate with D.C. Council

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The District of Columbia Council is considering a bill that could change the Residential Parking Permit (RPP) system currently in place in the city. Councilmembers Brooke Pinto and Christina Henderson brought the legislation to the council at the beginning of October.

The councilmembers argue that RPP areas are too large. Currently, they coincide with the District’s Wards. With the proposed legislation, the permitted areas would be changed to coincide with the Advisory Neighborhood Commission boundaries.

While this would create a large number of R.P.P. areas, the councilmembers point to other large cities, such as Philidelphia, Boston and San Francisco, which all have over 30 parking permit areas. Locally, Arlington and Montgomery County also have a large number of residential parking permit areas.

Overall, the argument for the change is that residents would have an easier time finding parking in their neighborhood and small businesses that rely on turnover would be benefitted.