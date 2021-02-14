Rescue dogs help with flower deliveries in Valentine’s Day fundraiser

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDVM) – A D.C. flower shop enlisted the help of some furry friends on Sunday for their Valentine’s Day flower deliveries.

She Loves Me flower shop came up with a special promotion: when you donate an additional $35 to an animal rescue, your flower delivery would be accompanied by a rescue dog for 5 minutes of playtime.

Owner Holley Simmons said they partnered with We the Dogs DC and Lucky Dogs Animal Rescue for their Valentine’s Day special, hoping to raise some funds and smiles for the holiday.

“Their delivery fee also counts as a donation, so it averages about $50 per person that’s going directly to the organizations,” Simmons said. “We were able to raise $1,000 in a couple of hours, so I’m pretty excited about that.”

Simmons says she may even consider bringing this promotion back in the future for other holidays like Mother’s Day.