Repurposing of Historic Grimke School finished in U Street Historic District

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — District Mayor Muriel Bowser and other District officials celebrated Torti Gallas + Partners moving into the historic Grimke School on Thursday, October 14.

The relocation of the architectural design firm brings 100 daytime jobs into the city, but the repurposing of the school means more to the community than just business for local shops and restaurants in the area. The old building will also be the home for the African American Civil War Museum, housing for residents of all incomes and a performing arts space.

“The re-imagined Grimke School is another example of how we can work together – across the public and private sectors – to move important projects forward after years of planning and strategizing to deliver housing and jobs while preserving our history and culture,” said Mayor Bowser. “As employers like Torti Gallas continue to reimagine the future of work, we know that workers will still want to be in places where they have access to public transportation, where they can walk to great amenities, and where they have access to the cultural experiences that attract people to cities like DC. This project has it all.”

The redevelopment of Grimke School was made possible by a partnership between the Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development, D.C. developer Community Three and Torti Gallas Architects.

The museum is set to be open by June of 2022 and the housing will take another 18 to 24 months to be complete.