Repavement underway for the entire Clara Barton Parkway

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Starting Monday, July 27, The National Park Service (NPS) is repaving the entire Clara Barton Parkway.

These improvements come after the park service received the Glen Echo Park – Traffic and Pedestrian Safety Assessment. Improvements include: installing new signs, painting brighter and clearer lane lines and striping, re-configuring lanes, and trimming vegetation close to the road. Ramps, parking lots, bridge decks, and road drainage are other improvements coming to the parkway.

“In addition to repaving the parkway and parking lots, we’re implementing some of the recommendations in our 2019 Glen Echo Park safety assessment,” George Washington Memorial Parkway Superintendent, Charles Cuvelier said. “The community, by sharing their ideas for the safety assessment, helped us prioritize projects and improve the recreational driving experience for park visitors.”

The NPS will continue the regular changes to the traffic pattern between the Glen Echo turnaround and Chain Bridge, Mondays to Fridays.

These changes happen:

Eastbound (to downtown Washington, DC) from 6:15 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Westbound (to Maryland) from 2:45 p.m. to 7:15 p.m.

NPS said commuters should expect non-rush hour lane closures and temporary ramp closures.

The project is expected to be completed at the end of 2020.

