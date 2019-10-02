Regional officials team up to improve racial equity and opportunities

100 participants from Maryland, Virginia, and Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDVM) — Officials in Maryland, Virginia and Washington D.C. Are coming together to improve racial equity in the region.

The Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments and the Government Alliance on Race and Equity launched a learning cohort of local government staff to advance racial equity. In a 10-month program, the group will develop action plans to make sure people of color and immigrants are not living in neighborhoods with fewer resources and opportunities.

“We’re doing 4 different deep dive areas that allow staff to really focus on how these practices can be implemented in different departments of local government. The 4 areas we’re looking at are public safety , transportation, community planning and governing,” said Monica Nunez, relations and member services supervisor for the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments.

The group includes more than 100 managers and staff from 11 jurisdictions including Fairfax, Arlington, Loudoun, Montgomery Counties, as well as the cities of Alexandria, Takoma Park and Gaithersburg.

