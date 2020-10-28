Protests emerge outside D.C. police station after MPD pursuit turns fatal

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Protests broke out at a Metropolitan Police Department substation on Tuesday, October 27. This comes after a 20-year-old Black man died after crashing his moped during a MPD pursuit on Friday, October 23.

Protest Support needed at 4D Police Station Now: 6001 Georgia Ave NW pic.twitter.com/6NXLVpiLQy — Black Lives Matter DC (@DMVBlackLives) October 27, 2020

In a press release sent out on Tuesday, MPD identified the moped driver as Karon Hylton of Northwest D.C. The police department said officers attempted to pull Hylton over just before 10:15 p.m. on Friday, after officers saw him riding on the sidewalk with no helmet on. The press release continues to say that Hylton drove the Revel Moped through an alley on the 700 block of Kennedy Street, NW, and hit a vehicle traveling on the street when exiting the alleyway.

Community members are reporting that officers crashed into the back of the moped, ejecting Hylton from the vehicle and causing the deadly crash.

WDVM has requested body camera and dash camera footage from MPD.

Ward 6 Councilmember Charles Allen released a statement on the accident on Twitter. “I spoke with Mr. Hylton’s family this morning to express my condolences & listen. This is a tragedy – a family & our community are mourning the death of a young man. As details become available, it’s incumbent on the Executive to ensure a transparent & expedient investigation.” -Councilmember Charles Allen

I spoke with Mr. Hylton’s family this morning to express my condolences & listen. This is a tragedy – a family & our community are mourning the death of a young man. As details become available, it’s incumbent on the Executive to ensure a transparent & expedient investigation. https://t.co/KoUxsDQRxu — Charles Allen (@charlesallen) October 28, 2020

