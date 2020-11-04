Protesters gathered at Black Lives Matter Plaza, marched into the morning hours

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — A crowd gathered at Black Lives Matter Plaza on Election Day 2020 and grew throughout the night.

The Shutdown D.C. group put together the event that brought everyone together for a Celebrate Democracy party and watch party for Election Results.

At the start of the afternoon, there was music and dancing, and as the night went on, some in the group turned violent and marching ensued through early morning hours.

D.C. Police arrested at least two people during the demonstration.

ShutDown D.C. said on social media that they plan to reconvene at 11 a.m. Wednesday.