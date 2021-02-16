Programming special addresses COVID-19 and communities of color

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — On Wednesday, Feb. 17, WDVM’s programming will look a little different. Rather than local I-270 news at 7:30 p.m., there will be an exclusive live town hall meeting named, “COVID-19 and Communities of Color.”

The town hall was put together by our sister station, WHTM-TV, in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, after UPMC Pinnacle Health Director of Diversity and Inclusion Tina Nixon contacted them with the idea.

Nixon said, “Misinformation or misinformed information swirling around, and as a community healthcare system, it’s our responsibility to provide that education and provide facts for the community we serve. This gives folks an opportunity to ask some of those questions and get it from individuals who have taken the vaccine and work in healthcare day-in and day-out.”

The panelists are four Black doctors from the area who work in different practices:

Dr. Stephen Henderson, Internal Medicine, Penn State Health,

Dr. Bolanle Limann, Chief Medical Officer, Hamilton Health Center

Dr. Sharee Livingston, OB/GYN Chair, UMPC

Dr. Cherise Hamblin, OB/GYN, Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health

The moderator of the town hall is Valerie Pritchett, an anchor for ABC27.

She said, “I think a lot of times there’s myths with the COVID-19 vaccine among communities of color, and so we’re going to dispel those. We’re going to give the facts about what the vaccine is, how it works in your body, what you can expect with symptoms, why it’s important to get it, and those are just some of the topics.”

The town hall will air across 13 stations in the Northeastern United States.

Pritchett added, “The D.C. viewing area, you definitely want to tune in to find out the facts about COVID-19, and the facts about the vaccine: to protect yourself, to protect your families and to protect your community.”

Plan to tune in at 7:30 p.m. on WDVM 25 or DCW 50.