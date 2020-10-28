Principals give input regarding DCPS reopening plan

Washington-DC

by: Lex Juarez

Posted: / Updated:

Council of School Officers letter

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — D.C. principals who are part of the Council of School Officers have sent a letter to DCPS regarding the reopening plan.

The letter from CSO outlines the issues principals have with the current plan, as well as suggestions for changing the plan to make it more inclusive for students across the District.

Right now, schools are set to welcome 21,000 elementary schoolers back to in-person learning on November 9.

