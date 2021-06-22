Pride Talks continue, Capital Pride Alliance holds panel with European Union Delegation to the United States

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — As part of Pride Month, the Capital Pride Alliance has been holding paneled discussions called Pride Talks that host an array of leaders and influential figures who speak to various topics important to the LGBTQ+ community.

On Tuesday, June 22, Pride Talks featured the European Union Delegation to the United States for a discussion on how the international community can advance LGBTQI rights worldwide.

Panelists discussed current policies of countries around the world, issues that are plaguing the LGBTQ+ community and what world leaders can do to make a difference.

Mark Bromley, the Chair for the Council for Global Equality, said, “The signals are there. The political commitments are there, but now we have to use those commitments on the ground to really change the lives of LGBTQI persons.”

The panel was optimistic about the Biden Administration’s position towards the LGBTQ+ community but said there is a lot of work to be done to fix things from the past. To watch the full discussion, click here.

