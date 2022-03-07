WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Over the weekend, a street sign reading “President Zelensky Way” was installed in front of the Russian Embassy as part of ongoing protests over the invasion into Ukraine. Claude Taylor, the Chair of MadDogPAC, took credit for the installation on Twitter.

A few years back, there was a similar protest outside of the Saudi Embassy, where Taylor placed a “Khashoggi Way” sign in remembrance of The Washington Post Journalist who was brutally murdered by Saudi officials.

In 2021, D.C. Councilmembers worked to make that an official name change, as well as designating other streets in the District after late trailblazers.

The portion of Wisconsin Avenue N.W. in front of the Russian Embassy is already designated as Boris Nemtsov Plaza, after the former Deputy Chairman of the Government of the Russian Federation who was a critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Nemtsov was killed in 2015.