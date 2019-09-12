President Trump arrives in Baltimore for annual retreat

President Trump is in Baltimore Thursday to address congressional Republicans at an annual retreat.
This marks the President’s first visit to the city since he described it as a “disgusting, rat-infested mess” where “no human would want to live” two months ago.
Trump also criticized democratic representative Elijah Cummings, who represents the majority-black 7th congressional district in Baltimore, in a series of tweets back in July.
However, according to the White House, Trump won’t be exploring or addressing the city’s conditions in his speech at the retreat Thursday, which will focus on accomplishments during his first two-plus years in office and priorities for the year ahead.
