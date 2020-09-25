Postponed: World War II flyover pushed to Saturday

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — UPDATE: The flyover scheduled for Friday morning has been pushed to Saturday because of the weather.

POSTPONED: The Arsenal of Democracy Flyover reports the World War II Victory Commemoration Flyover has been postponed today due to a lack of visibility.



The flyover has been postponed until 11:30AM tomorrow, September 26, weather permitting. — DC Homeland Security & Emergency Management (@DC_HSEMA) September 25, 2020

The Arsenal of Democracy is scheduled to conduct the 75th World War II Victory Commemoration Flyovers. It is now scheduled to start around 11:30 a.m. Saturday. Pilots will fly over the National Mall in two-minute intervals. Around 70 planes from World War II are expected to participate in the event.

The District is warning, if you’re in the area, you’ll likely hear an increase in air traffic noise. That means it’s probably going to be loud with all the planes traveling overhead at once. There is no cause for alarm, according to DC Alert.

The city says you should be able to see the flyover from your home. If you choose to go outside during the event, you are asked to continue to follow all social distancing guidelines, such as wearing a mask and staying at least six feet apart from people who don’t live in your household.

You are asked to avoid watching the flyovers in large groups or at popular landmarks across the District. You can watch the event live in the player below on Saturday.

