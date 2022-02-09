Political leaders raise concerns about safety for metro riders

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Political leaders and the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority explore ways to ensure rider safety. This comes nearly four months after the metro’s blue line train derailed near Northern Virginia, causing hundreds to evacuate.

October’s derailment sheds light on many issues like funding operational and safety concerns. Now the House Oversight Committee wants to help tackle these issues.

“Wmata has to do a better job making the metro safer. And more reliable,” said U.S. Representative Stony Hoyer.

Members of the committee say it starts with accountability.

“12 months leading up to the derailment found 21 instances of wheels too far apart. Metro rail also said that it found similar failures dating back to 2017. Unfortunately, these inspection failures were not disclosed as part of our rail car audit conducted just prior to the derailment,” said David Mayer, CEO for the Washington Metro Safety Commission.

“We know that metro employees detected this problem years ago but said nothing to the general manager, the board of directors, and or the Washington Metro Safety Commission,” said U.S. Rep. Eleanor Norton.

Leaders with WMATA say they’re working with the safety commission.



“The board received frequent updates from the chief safety officer regarding the 7000 series cars. Also, we are pleased with the progress metro is making to implement new safety management systems approaches which reinforce safety at all levels of the organization,” said Paul Smedberg, Chair of WMATA board of directors.

In the meantime, the 7000 series cars were removed until the investigation was complete.

“That’s a critical component of our business model to make sure that they know it’s not only clean and presentable but also safe for them,” said Hoyer.

Now they’re focused on the future of the metro as more riders work from home.