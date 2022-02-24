WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Law enforcement is continuing to prepare and plan for any disturbances around the State of the Union address.

The US Capitol Police have plans in place to make sure members of Congress and guests are safe getting to the capitol — as well as during the president’s speech. These include routes to and from the Capitol, escorts and the possibility of security fencing.

To keep an eye on the preparations, D.C. Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton met with the Capitol Police Chief Manager. She says the department seems to have learned from its mistakes on January 6.

“I am convinced that they have taken all necessary preparations. Indeed, they may be over-prepared,” she said.

Representative Norton said that while fencing around the Capitol is a possibility, she has been assured it will be temporary and taken down quickly if put up at all.