Police warn about package thefts, encourage private security cameras

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The District of Columbia Police are warning residents about package thefts as the holiday season continues.

Since 2015, MPD has reported the number of package thefts has increased steadily, though that number has slightly decreased in 2021. Chief Robert J. Contee, III, gave recommendations to residents who are expecting packages during the holidays.

Residents are encouraged to track all packages, leave specific instructions for delivery companies regarding inconspicuous places to leave packages and work out a plan with neighbors to get mail off of the porch if it arrives when the resident is not home.

Police Chief Contee said, “You can have ten crimes on this block, just this block on the side here, if a person goes down the street, pops out of the car, snatches a package, throws it in the car and takes off. It’s that quick and it’s that simple.”

M.P.D. also encourages residents to look into the Mayor’s private security camera rebate program, which not only gives another layer of security but is crucial in helping police solve crimes.