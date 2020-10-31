Police Union responds to Karon Hylton protests, Councilmember pushes back

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The D.C. Police Union, along with the Metropolitan Police Department are working to change safety rules laid out by D.C. Council, after multiple officers were injured in demonstrations this week.

In a press release from the Union, Chair Gregg Pemberton blamed some of the injuries officers sustained during Ward 4 protests on councilmembers like Charles Allen, who heads the Judiciary and Public Safety Committee.

DC Police Union Statement on Unrest at the 4D Station pic.twitter.com/NnxkgDaA32 — DC Police Union (@DCPoliceUnion) October 29, 2020

In part of the statement, Pemberton said, “The city is not refusing to allow officers to wear protective helmets, allowing rioters to fire deadly explosives at officers, and failing to make arrests of violators of the law.” The release said the Union is working with MPD to discuss possibly making policy changes in order to keep officers and neighborhoods safe.

Councilmember Allen responded to the press release on Twitter. He said his focus remains on the investigation into the MPD pursuit that ultimately led to the protests, and the long-term work that needs to be done in the community to end violence.

A reminder that #KaronHylton died following a police encounter with 4 officers that almost certainly violated department policy, ostensibly because he wasn’t wearing a helmet. It is not a stretch to believe if Karon was white, things would’ve been handled different… 1/2 https://t.co/mo85a0M4Sh — Charles Allen (@charlesallen) October 30, 2020

WDVM reached out to both the Police Union and Councilmember Allen.

The councilmember’s office responded with a lengthy statement from the councilmember. In that statement, he points out multiple issues and concerns he has when it comes to the Karon Hylton case as a whole. You can read the statement below:

“I have been in contact with family members of Mr. Hylton multiple times since the incident. They are grieving and in deep pain processing his death. I shared with them my deepest condolences for their loss. We have more questions and few answers after yesterday’s partial release of two Metropolitan Police Department officers’ body-worn camera video footage of the injury, and later death, of Karon Hylton. What we do know is that he should be alive today, and that how Mr. Hylton was treated, and why he was killed, cannot be disconnected from his race. -Councilmember Charles Allen

The councilmember went on to note the following bullets:

Partial video was released from the body-worn cameras of the driver and right-side passenger officers but not their complete recording after Mr. Hylton was struck by the car, and no video has been released from the other two passenger officers;

The video that was released was redacted and edited by MPD. I have requested the complete unredacted and unedited video yesterday, and under the Council’s recently enacted policing reform emergency legislation, the Executive must provide the requested video within five business days;

The two officers whose video was released did not turn on their body-worn cameras until after Mr. Hylton was struck, which is not MPD policy. For that reason, we do not have the audio of any officers in the car until the cameras were activated. We also do not know if the other two officers activated their cameras. We are able to see the video from immediately before Mr. Hylton was struck because the cameras constantly buffer.

From the video released, the officers are clearly pursuing Mr. Hylton, and I have also seen home surveillance video which appears to show additional pursuit before the released video begins. Such a pursuit would have violated MPD policy regarding vehicular pursuits.

We do not yet know how the interaction began, although MPD has communicated their position.

We do not know how Mr. Hylton was known to the officers in the car, although we know one officer called Mr. Hylton by his first name after he was struck and lay motionless on the ground.