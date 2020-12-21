Police shutdown Northbound lanes of BW Parkway due to a shooting investigation

Washington-DC

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — United States Park Police is investigating an incident on Northbound Baltimore-Washington Parkway near Greenbelt Park, the parkway at MD-410.

According to Maryland officials the area has been closed for investigation since 1:15 pm.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

