WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Police ask for public help locating two suspects involved in a shooting in Washington, DC.

Police say it happened Friday on the 2400 block of Minnesota Avenue Southeast in Washington, DC.

Police say they were called to investigate a shooting where they found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital with injuries not life-threatening.

Police say if you have any information about the incident to give them a call.