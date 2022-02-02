Police seek suspect involved in armed robberies in Washington

WASHINGTON (WDVM) – Metropolitan police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect involved in armed robberies in Washington, DC.

Police say on Feb. 1, the suspect captured on surveillance camera robbed two establishments just hours apart.

At around 3 a.m., the suspect entered a building on the 1400 block of Rhode Island Avenue, NE, waving a knife and demanding money. The suspect then fled the scene with the cash.

He then entered another building on the 2500 block of Benning Road, NE. The suspect threatened employees with a gun while demanding money. The employee complied, and he fled the scene.

Police say if you have any information about the incident to give them a call.