Police searching for teen after D.C. shooting

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Police are looking out for a teen suspect after a shooting in the 600 block of Division Avenue, NE on Wednesday afternoon.

Police said that the suspect is a Black male around 15-16 years old and somewhere between 5’9″ to 6’0″. They said that he was wearing a black skull cap, black jacket and blue jeans. He was last seen running towards the Lincoln Height area armed with a handgun.

Police are expected to deliver statements with more details.