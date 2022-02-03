Police searching for stolen car following armed kidnapping, carjacking

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Police are looking for the public’s help in looking for a vehicle that was stolen following an armed kidnapping and carjacking that took place on Wednesday.

An image of the car, courtesy of the Metropolitan Police Department.

Police said that the suspect walked up to the victim around 5:59 p.m. in the 700 block of 4th Street, Northeast. The victim was the passenger in a parked car. The suspect threatened the victim with a knife and demanded that they get out of the car, but the victim refused to.

The suspect got in the car and started to drive away while the victim and another passenger, a child, were still inside. The two passengers were able to escape shortly after.

Police delivered the following description of the suspect:

The suspect is described as a 20-30 year old black male with a beard. He is approximately 5’8” tall and was last seen wearing a light green colored jacket, gray hood sweatshirt, and jeans. The suspect is reported to walk with a noticeable limp. Metropolitan Police Department

Police are searching for the stolen car, a 2014 white two-door Mercedes Benz C250 that originally had a Maryland tag of 2CT0713.

Anyone with information should call (202) 727-9099 or text 50411.

