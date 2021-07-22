Police search for vehicle wanted in shooting

Photo Courtesy: Metropolitan Police Department

WASHINGTON DC ( WDVM) — The Metropolitan Police Department is searching for suspects and a vehicle in connection to a shooting at the intersection of 14th and Riggs Street Northwest.

Just after 8 p.m., officers heard the sound of gunshots and when they arrived, they found two male victims suffering from gunshots wounds. Both victims were conscious and breathing.

They were transported to a local area hospital for treatment for non-life threatening injuries.

The vehicle is described as an older black sedan.

Suspected Car in Shooting on 14 and Riggs St NW. Photo Courtesy: MPD

Anyone who can identify these suspects, and/or vehicle, or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

