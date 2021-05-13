Police search for vehicle of interest in Southeast shooting

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The Metropolitan Police Department is working to identify a gunman who shot multiple people in southeast at around 11:30 am Thursday morning. 

Police Chief Rob Contee says the FBI is assisting detectives in the investigation. Conteee says the gunman’s vehicle, a black Audi A4, was caught on camera. Police believe the shooter got out of his car to shoot at the victims.

The shooting happened on 37th Place — one of the neighborhoods MPD is focusing on as part of its Summer Crime Prevention Initiative to prevent violent crime.

