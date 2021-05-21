Police search for suspects after shooting leaves bystander injured

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The Metropolitan Police Department is looking for two suspects involved in a shooting that happened on Tuesday, May 18, in the 1300 block of Columbia Road, Northwest.

Nearby surveillance cameras caught the incident from multiple angles. The video shows one person walking down the sidewalk, and another riding a bicycle. The cyclist rides past the person walking, and shortly after, the person stops walking, pulls a handgun, begins shooting and runs away.

Another angle of the video shows the cyclist fall off of the bike when the shooting starts, and a handgun falling to the ground as the cyclist falls. The video then shows the cyclist pick up the gun, point it in the direction of the person shooting, grab the bike and flee down a side street.

D.C. Police said that an uninvolved male bystander was shot in the gunfire exchange and taken to a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

