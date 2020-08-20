Police looking for fourth suspect in murder of 11-year-old on July 4th

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Detectives say 25-year-old Marcel Gordon should be considered “armed and dangerous.” He’s the fourth person the Metropolitan Police Department says will be charged with First Degree Murder while Armed. Three other men have already been arrested and charged with murder.

Eleven-year-old Davon McNeal was shot and killed just before 9:30 p.m. July 4 on the 1400 block of Cedar Street in Southeast DC. That’s next to the Frederick Douglass National Historical Site in Anacostia.

MPD says Marcel Gordon is wanted on a DC Superior Court arrest warrant for murdering McNeal.

A reward up to $55,000 is currently being offered to anyone who can provide information that leads to an arrest and conviction of suspects in this case. The U.S. Marshals Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force is offering up to $10,000 each for any information leading to the arrest of each of the suspects in this case.

Anyone with information about Gordon’s location is asked to call police at (202) 727-9099. You can also text information to 50411.

MORE NEWS FROM WDVM