Suspect taken into custody after claiming to have bomb near Library of Congress

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Authorities say the man who claimed to have a bomb outside of the Library of Congress has surrendered to law enforcement, ending an hours-long standoff on Thursday.

The suspect has been identified by law enforcement officials as Floyd Ray Roseberry, 49, of North Carolina, crawled out of the vehicle and was being taken into custody shortly before 2:30 p.m.

“It is still an active scene.”

Authorities say a man drove onto the sidewalk in front of the Library of Congress, the man told officers he had a bomb and officers say they saw what appeared to be a detonator in the man’s hand on Thursday morning around 9:15 am.

“Negotiations are ongoing.”

According to the Associated Press, Capitol Police responded to a “suspicious vehicle near the Library of Congress.” Police have also evacuated the Cannon House Office Building.

Investigators are working to determine whether the device is an operable explosive but were not able to publicly discuss the matter further.

This latest explosive scare comes just months after a pipe bomb was left at the headquarters of the Democratic National Committee and the Republican National Committee in January, just one day before thousands of pro-Trump rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.