WASHINGTON (WDVM) — A homicide in the 3000 block of 13th Street, Northwest, that happened on April 11, is being investigated by the Metropolitan Police Department.

15-year-old Malachi Jackson of Northwest DC was found at around 10:50 p.m. with a gunshot wound and showing no signs of life, according to the news release.

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that

provides information that leads to the arrest.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.