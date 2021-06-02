Police identify road-rage shooting suspect, impound silver Maserati

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) identified a suspect in the road rage shooting that injured a woman and her child while they were in the car.

42-year-old Kenneth Miles Davis Jr. is wanted for assault with a dangerous weapon offense that happened on May 19 in the 1600 block of Eastern Avenue in Northeast, D.C.

Surveillance video shows a man believed to be Davis Jr. get out of his vehicle and open fire on the victim’s car. He then gets back in the car and leaves the scene. Police identified the vehicle as a silver Maserati, located it and impounded it on Wednesday.

Police Chief Robert Contee is hopeful they’ll make an arrest soon.

“The person who was responsible for this, we’ll see him soon, that much I can assure you of and this was part of that, we were able to locate the vehicle,” said Contee.

MPD is asking you to call (202) 727-9099 if you have any information about this incident.