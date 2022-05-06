GREATER DMV REGION — Two local police departments are sounding the alarm on drug overdoses, issuing warnings about an increase in overdoses related to certain illicit drugs that are cheaper to buy and harder to trace.

The City of Alexandria Police Department says these overdoses in young adults are related to illicit drugs laced with fentanyl.

Police describe the fentanyl-laced drug as a “little blue pill.” Students report taking the drug they believed to be Percocet. Police say the pill imitates an authentic M30 tablet, with an imprint of a capital “M” inside of a square shape.

“We are doing all we can to warn youth and other community members of the resources available to combat this epidemic. We are asking for the public’s help in understanding the prevalence of opioid overdoses, how they can be prevented, and to speak with youth regarding the dangers of all illicit drugs, particularly these ‘little blue pills’,” said Captain Monica Lisle, commander of the Criminal Investigations Division at the Alexandria Police Department.

The Drug Enforcement Administration says these fake pills often appear identical to actual prescription pills but are very fatal.

Neighboring localities are also seeing the trend. Wednesday’s drug bust in Prince William County uncovered 5,000 counterfeit pills, laced with the deadly synthetic.

The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) is also reporting an increase in narcotics-related overdoses in the District. MPD says there were a total of 17 medical emergencies that were expected to be narcotics overdoses in the month of April.

MPD is offering a $10,000 reward for any information related to these incidents..