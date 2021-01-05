Police Chief, Mayor respond to Congresswoman’s controversial video

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Colorado Congresswoman Lauren Boebert is trending on Twitter after posting a controversial video of herself saying she will carry a concealed handgun in the District.

Congresswoman Boebert posted the video on January 3 just after 7:30 p.m.

Let me tell you why I WILL carry my Glock to Congress.



Government does NOT get to tell me or my constituents how we are allowed to keep our families safe.



I promise to always stand strong for our 2nd Amendment rights.https://t.co/E75tYpdN4B pic.twitter.com/qg7QGenrNo — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) January 4, 2021

The video begins with Boebert loading a Glock semi-automatic pistol, concealing it under her jacket, and walking through the streets of D.C. As the video continues, she explains why she will carry her gun to-and-from the Capitol Building and keep it on her in Congress.

D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee said during a Monday morning press conference that there are no exceptions to District gun laws. He said he will be reaching out to her office to make sure she is aware of District laws.

Mayor Muriel Bowser weighed in as well. She said, “It angers me actually, that any elected official would incite violence, put our city at risk, put these men and women in law enforcement at risk, our residents at risk, and our beautiful city at risk.”

Members of Congress are legally allowed to carry their guns on the U.S. Capitol Campus, however, guns are not permitted on the House floor, and they must be unloaded and wrapped.