Police Chief addresses weekend protests, says he’s proud of his officers

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham touched on the weekend protests at a press conference on Monday, November 16.

The chief said his department always prepares for the worst, and hopes for the best. He added that it is not the size of a crowd that is an issue, but rather how the people in the crowd behave.

Throughout the weekend, his officers seized eight firearms: seven handguns and an eighth gun the Chief described as something between a handgun and a rifle. Three of the people arrested with guns were carrying them openly, which is illegal in the District of Columbia. Other guns found were concealed, either on someone’s person or in their vehicle.

The crowd of people at the demonstrations were largely unmasked, and Chief Newsham said his officers put themselves in harms way, and that he was proud of them. He also said the department is looking into having the officers who were in close contact with people not wearing masks tested for COVID-19.

Over and over, Chief Newsham echoed how impressed he was with the job his officers did. He said, “Over the weekend, particularly on Saturday, I was very impressed with the way the Metropolitan Police Department was able to prevent more conflicts than we did have. It was quite remarkable. I’m not sure any other agency in the country could have handled that.”

When asked about a stabbing that occurred during the evening hours, Chief Newsham said witnesses were less than cooperative with the investigation, and that his agency was still investigating the crime. He encouraged anyone with information to contact MPD.