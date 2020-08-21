Police called to shooting in Southeast DC Friday afternoon

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The Metropolitan Police Department says at least one person was shot Friday afternoon in Southeast DC.

Metropolitan Police are searching for three men who may be involved. MPD describe the suspects as three black men. One was last seen wearing a white shirt and black jeans. They were all last seen running down Congress Street SE.

The shooting happened just before 5 p.m. Friday at the 1300 block of Congress Street SE. That street between Alabama Avenue and Savannah Street SE is currently closed. Drivers are asked to use alternate routes while police investigate the scene.

Alert: 7D is on the scene of a Shooting at 1300 block of Congress Street S.E. Lookout for suspect: (1 ) B/M wearing a white shirt, black jeans with two B/M's last seen running down Congress Street. — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) August 21, 2020

