Police bring informational program, hands-on experience about ATV safety to DC children

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Children living in the Marshall Heights area in Southeast DC had a chance to learn about ATV safety on Wednesday.

The homeland security bureau within DC police held a community event to teach the dangers of driving ATVs and dirt bikes on roadways as well as rules for operating them safely.

As the weather warms up, the department says they get an increase in calls about people driving these vehicles on the street. It’s not only illegal to do so, but it is also dangerous as the tires on ATVs are not meant to be driven on asphalt and concrete.

Kids in the area learned about this danger and got hands-on, riding around the block in a motorcycle car with an officer.

Guillero Rivera, intelligence division commander, said, “It’s not very often that we see someone very young on them, so it’s important to reach them at a younger age and get them to understand that they’re unsafe even before they think of riding one.”

Anyone caught riding a dirt bike or ATV on district roads could face up to 30 days in jail for the first offense and up to 90 for any subsequent offenses.