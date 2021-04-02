Police ask for help in identifying vehicle after armed robbery, one victim shot

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The Metropolitan Police Department is looking for assistance in finding a vehicle of interest following an armed robbery that took place on Thursday. The vehicle was captured by a surveillance camera after the suspect robbed the victims and shot one of them.

The suspect approached the victims in the 3100 block of Erie Street, Southeast, around 5:11 p.m. before showing a handgun and asking for the victims’ belongings. After the victims handed it over, the suspect shot one of them and fled. The victim who was shot was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

MPD asks that anyone who can identify the vehicle or who knows about this incident should call police at (202) 727-9099 or text a tip to 50411.