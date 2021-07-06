Police are investigating after a bullet was found lodged in a 5-year-old’s hand

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — A five-year-old boy is set to have surgery to remove a bullet that was found lodged in his left hand.

According to D.C. Police, the boy was playing in his backyard on July 4th when he suffered a puncture wound to his hand. The police report notes an hour went by and the child’s hand started to swell before he was taken to the hospital.

An x-ray in the emergency room showed there was a bullet lodged in the five-year-old’s hand, and that’s when officers were called.

At this point, it is unclear what kind of bullet was lodged in the boy’s hand. D.C. Police are actively investigating what happened. According to the police report, child abuse and assault with a dangerous weapon are potential charges in the case.