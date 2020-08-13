Police: 40-year-old man stabbed to death in Northwest DC apartment building

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Metropolitan Police say a 40-year-old man was stabbed to death in Northwest DC Wednesday afternoon. Detectives were called to a residential building near the corner of 13th Street NW and Missouri Avenue NW around 12:45 p.m.
MPD says 40-year-old Sa’id Grey was killed after he was stabbed multiple times in a hallway of the building. No one has been arrested.
The Metropolitan Police Department continues to offer a $25,000 reward for anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or people who are responsible for the homicide. Call police at (202) 727-9099 or text tips to 50411.
