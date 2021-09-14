Planned Parenthood now offering telehealth medication abortions at-home in DMV

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Planned Parenthood of Metropolitan Washington, DC (PPMW) announced that they will be providing at-home abortion services to those in the DMV area, becoming the second Planned Parenthood affiliate in the country to offer this service.

A release said that this option is available “up to eight weeks and six days after the start of a person’s last menstrual period.” Any D.C., Maryland or Virginia resident is eligible.

“COVID has made accessing abortion more urgent and our providers are primed to deliver this service. In the wake of restrictive laws like S.B. 8 in Texas, the flexibility of at-home abortion is particularly helpful to those who might encounter difficulty scheduling an appointment at one of our health centers,” the release said.

Patients will meet with a PPMW provider online after a phone screening. Medications can be mailed or picked up, and PPMW will have a follow-up call a week later.

The release read: