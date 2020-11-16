Physician encourages blood donations, blood plasma donations to help coronavirus patients

If blood and blood plasma donations test positive for coronavirus antibodies, they’re given to coronavirus patients in need of plasma transfusions.

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The pandemic has disrupted routine blood drives, causing a global shortage of blood and blood plasma when physicians need it most. Many blood and blood plasma donations can be used to treat coronavirus patients.

Dr. Alexandria Alberto is a physician who has treated coronavirus patients at the University of Maryland Medical Center’s intensive care unit. Over the weekend, she partnered with Children’s National Hospital and the Shincheonji Church to host a blood and plasma drive.

Plasma is the yellow, liquid part of the blood that contains antibodies, which are made by the body in response to infections and contain proteins that fight them. Those who are recovering from the coronavirus have so-called “convalescent plasma.”

According to the FDA, convalescent plasma is effective in treating COVID-19. Blood and plasma donations are tested for COVID-19 antibodies and, if they test positive, are given to coronavirus patients in need of plasma transfusions.

Alberto says her time in the ICU was “very sobering.” She described the coronavirus as an “invisible enemy” that can infect even the healthiest of patients. “If we never forget that then we’ll think, ‘Oh wow, what I’m doing – donating blood – or what I’m doing – even wearing a mask – isn’t just for me. It’s actually for everyone around me and it could be me that could be in the ICU.’”