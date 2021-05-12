Phylicia Rashad named Dean of Howard University College of Fine Arts

FILE – Phylicia Rashad arrives at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on Sept. 15, 2019. Rashad is returning to her alma mater as the new dean of the Howard University College of Fine Arts. The longtime performer and Tony Award winner who role to cultural prominence as Clair Huxtable on “The Cosby Show” graduated magna cum laude from Howard with a bachelor’s in fine arts in 1970. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

WASHINGTON (DCW50) — Howard University names, famed alumna Phylicia Rashad as dean of its newly re-established College of Fine Arts. She is set to take her position July 1, 2021, working under Provost Anthony K. Wutoh.

“It is an honor to welcome one of Howard’s acclaimed daughters back home to Alma Mater. In this full-circle moment, Ms. Phylicia Rashad will take the training and skills that she honed as a student at Howard and exuded in an outstanding performing career, and she will share those pearls of wisdom with the next generation of students in the College of Fine Arts. Her passion for the arts and student success makes her a perfect fit for this role,” said Wutoh.

Rashad is most known for her role as Claire Huxtable on the television sitcom “The Cosby Show.” More recently she has taken roles on “This Is Us” and “Empire.”

Rashad has worked with the school in the past as an adjunct faculty member and guest lecturer, and similarly at many other renowned institutions such as New York University and Carnegie Mellon.

