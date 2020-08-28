Photos: Protests outside the White House during final night of RNC

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The following photographs are from protests that took place outside the White House during the final night of the Republican National Convention.

Protesters filled streets around the White House, trying to “drown out” President Trump’s acceptance speech on the White House lawn Thursday night. A fireworks display took place at the Washington Monument at 11:30 p.m., organized by the Republican National Committee.

Protesters hold a lighted sign as fireworks light up the sky around the Washington Monument after President Donald Trump delivered his acceptance speech at the White House to the 2020 Republican National Convention, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Protestors make noise near the White House on the fourth day of the Republican National Convention, Thursday evening, Aug. 27, 2020, in Washington, while President Donald Trump delivers his acceptance speech from the nearby White House South Lawn.(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Police gather during the fourth night of the Republican National Convention in Washington, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Fireworks light up the sky around the Washington Monument after President Donald Trump delivered his acceptance speech at the White House to the 2020 Republican National Convention, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Protesters hold a lighted sign as fireworks light up the sky around the Washington Monument after President Donald Trump delivered his acceptance speech at the White House to the 2020 Republican National Convention, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Protestors rally near the White House on the fourth day of the Republican National Convention, Thursday evening, Aug. 27, 2020, in Washington, while President Donald Trump delivers his acceptance speech from the nearby White House South Lawn.(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Trump protestors rally Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, in Washington. President Donald Trump is set to deliver his acceptance speech later Thursday night from the nearby White House South Lawn. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

A member of the United States Secret Service Uniformed Division police wears a face mask with an American Flag as he stands in front of protesters along the perimeter of the White House complex during the fourth night of the Republican National Convention in Washington, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., center, and others, are escorted by Metropolitan Police after attending President Donald Trump’s acceptance speech at the White House, Thursday night , Aug. 27, 2020, in Washington, after a crowd had enveloped Paul as he left the event and demanded that he acknowledge police shooting victim Breonna Taylor. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., center, and others, are escorted by Metropolitan Police after attending President Donald Trump’s acceptance speech at the White House, Thursday night , Aug. 27, 2020, in Washington, after a crowd had enveloped Paul as he left the event and demanded that he acknowledge police shooting victim Breonna Taylor. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

Biden supporters hold banners near the White House on the fourth day of the Republican National Convention, Thursday evening, Aug. 27, 2020, in Washington, while President Donald Trump delivers his acceptance speech from the nearby White House South Lawn.(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Fireworks light up the sky over Washington and the White House, after President Donald Trump delivered his acceptance speech at the White House to the 2020 Republican National Convention, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Metropolitan Police are confronted by protestors as police carry away a handcuffed protestor along a section of 16th Street, Northwest, renamed Black Lives Matter Plaza, Thursday night , Aug. 27, 2020, in Washington, after President Donald Trump had finished delivering his acceptance speech from the White House South Lawn (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

MORE NEWS FROM WDVM