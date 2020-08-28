Photos: Protests outside the White House during final night of RNC

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The following photographs are from protests that took place outside the White House during the final night of the Republican National Convention.
Protesters filled streets around the White House, trying to “drown out” President Trump’s acceptance speech on the White House lawn Thursday night. A fireworks display took place at the Washington Monument at 11:30 p.m., organized by the Republican National Committee.
MORE NEWS FROM WDVM
- Watch: 2020 March on Washington
- Off-duty Virginia police officer charged with voluntary manslaughter in January shooting
- Newsfeed Now: Louisiana begins clean-up after Hurricane Laura
- Weakened but still dangerous, Laura poses continued threat
- Protesters confront Rand Paul about Breonna Taylor after RNC
WDVM on Facebook
WDVM on Twitter
LocalDVM iPhone App
LocalDVM Android App