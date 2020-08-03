Pepco asks customers to prepare for power outages ahead of Isaias

FILE: A turtle nest which was washed away in Delray Beach is seen, Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, as Tropical Storm Isaias brushes past the East Coast of Florida. (Joe Cavaretta/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Pepco is warning customers to prepare for power outages before Tropical Storm Isaias makes its way up the eastern seaboard.

The company says it is closely monitoring the storm’s path, preparing for damages by increasing staffing of lineworkers and tree-trimming personnel. Additional customer care representatives are also on staff to handle outage calls. In an emergency, call 911.

To report an outage or downed wire, customers should call 1-877-PEPCO-62 (1-877-737-2662) or customers can report and track their outage through the company’s mobile app or website at pepco.com. The company’s interactive outage map also provides information about outages across the company’s system and gives an estimate of how quickly power is expected to be restored.

Do not go near any storm damaged electrical equipment, especially downed power lines and tree limbs near power lines. If you have a generator, Pepco reminds customers it is unsafe to connect it directly to your home’s wiring.

“The company will ensure all personnel, as well as the personnel from other companies supporting Pepco, are abiding by all CDC and state government executive orders on social distancing and personal hygiene guidelines in the field and while on rest. To ensure the safety of employees and customers while restoration work is being completed, customers are asked to please practice social distancing with crews as they work to restore service,” said Pepco.

Pepco is encouraging customers to prepare for the storm by charging any electronics ahead of time and double checking batteries for flashlights are working. More tips can be found at pepco.com/storm.

