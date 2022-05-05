WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The People’s Convoy is returning to the DMV after leaving the area following their first protest.

The convoy had previously camped out in Hagerstown in March to protest by driving around I-495. They plan to leave Idaho this morning and head east to Montana.

The convoy said that their mission is staying the same — fighting for freedom. WDVM previously reported that the convoy’s main goal was to fight against vaccine and masking mandates in the U.S.

Their previous visit was not without its own controversy. Almost 10 days into their first protest, a Tweet began to circulate that claimed a leader of the convoy was calling for citizen’s arrests of D.C.’s mayor police.

