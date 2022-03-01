WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The National Park Service announced the peak bloom prediction for the 2022 National Cherry Blossom Festival on Tuesday, March 1 at a press conference with District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser, other local officials and representatives from the Embassy of Japan.

Peak bloom is expected between March 22 and March 25, according to National Park Service horticulturists.

President and Chief Executive Officer of the festival Diana Mayhew explained, “Peak bloom means 70 percent of the blossoms blooming at the same time. We will have blossoms before and we will have blossoms after, depending on the weather.”

N.P.S. horticulturists will keep track of the trees and update the peak bloom prediction as needed, according to Superintendent Jeff Reinbold.

He said, “Regardless of when the blooms are open, we have a full month of flowers and festivities to look forward to during the National Cherry Blossom Festival.”

The festival will run from March 20 until April 17. While it is exciting to have events back in person, the 2022 festival is also significant as the 110th anniversary of Japan gifting the trees to the United States.

Ryo Kuroishi, acting spokesperson for the Embassy of Japan, said, “Looking back, we can now see that those cherry blossoms have become a lasting symbol over a special friendship that has grown between Japan and the United States.”

Mayor Muriel Bowser added, “The gift of 3,000 trees, the symbolism of the relationship between our countries. Especially now, especially today, we celebrate friendships from peace-loving and freedom-loving people around the world.”

The festival will bring millions to the District, with activities planned in all eight wards, and of course on the National Mall.

Superintendent Reinbold said, “Within the mall itself, we will offer a range of opportunities for visitors to learn about the history of the trees while they enjoy the blossoms.”

Additionally, there will be celebrations in other parks in the city, a parade on April 9, a kite festival coinciding with peak bloom and collaboration with multiple sporting events.

A full list of activities can be found here.