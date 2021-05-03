Participate in Small Business Week by using the hashtag #IBuyDCChallenge

On Monday, the director of DSLBD visited Steadfast Supply, a retail store that sells independent brands by local designers. Mayor Muriel Bowser and Deputy Mayor John Falcicchio will also be making stops this week.

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — This week is Small Business Week in D.C., hosted by the Department of Small & Local Business Development. There are 73,000 small businesses in the District, and the DSLBD is challenging consumers to buy local through its #IBuyDCChallenge.

If you visit a small business this week (or any time of the year), take a photo of yourself or the product and post it on social media. Use the hashtag #IBuyDCChallenge and challenge a friend or family member to do the same.

D.C. has participated in Small Business Week for a while, but DSLBD Director Kristi Whitfield says small businesses need the foot traffic this year more than ever before.

“Local businesses are invested in the local economy. Local businesses hire local people and local businesses give back to those local economies,” she said. “They stay here and they dig roots here.”

On Monday, Whitfield visited Steadfast Supply, a retail store that sells independent brands by local designers. Mayor Muriel Bowser and Deputy Mayor John Falcicchio will also be making stops this week.

If you’re not comfortable with shopping in person quite yet, Whitfield encourages customers to take advantage of curbside pickup or to shop online.