Part of Fourth Street Northwest renamed in honor of Lucy Diggs Slowe

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The 2400 block of Fourth Street Northwest has been renamed in honor of Lucy Diggs Slowe.

Slowe made an impact on virtually all aspects of life: education, women’s studies, organizational development, race politics, philosophy and sports. She was the first Dean of Women at Howard University, created and led the District’s first junior high school, founded Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated and was the first Black woman to win a national title in any major sport.

“This is an incredible time in history where we have the opportunity to cement the legacy of Lucy Diggs Slowe into the landscape of our nation’s capital and Howard’s campus,” said Wayne A.I. Frederick, M.D., Howard University president. “She was a formidable leader who made a tremendous impact on the Howard University community and transformed the way we understand the role women play in impacting our society.”

In addition to renaming the portion of Fourth Street, there will also be banners in four locations on Howard’s Campus that will pay homage to Slowe’s accomplishments.