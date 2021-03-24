Park Service may restrict access to Tidal Basin for cherry blossom bloom

The National Park Service may restrict access to the Tidal Basin if the crowds become too large.

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Seeing the cherry blossoms around the Tidal Basin area in D.C. is a yearly tradition for many, but this year, access may potentially be limited in the area.

The National Park Services announced that they will keep access to the trees open as long as possible, but will close access points to the Tidal Basin if social distancing can no longer be maintained.

The measure is being taken to prevent overcrowding in the area to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The decision was in accordance with the CDC advisory that visitors should avoid medium to large crowds.



“This will impact the immediate Tidal Basin area, which includes East Potomac Park and West Potomac Park,” said Mike Litterst, Chief of Communications for the National Mall and Memorial Parks. “There are lots of other places around the city of course where you can see cherry blossoms, the grounds of the Washington Monument come to mind.”

The National Park Service is encouraging people to watch from home this year with the live bloom cam of the trees.