WASHINGTON (WDVM) — D.C. Fire and EMS crews confirm at least 13 people were displaced from their homes after a fire along Hobart Place NW early Saturday morning.

Crews worked to put out heavy flames starting at around 4:15 a.m., rescuing several people from inside the building using ladders. D.C. Fire says it had to use aggressive tactics to knock down the fire, and several people were treated for minor injuries.

There is no word yet on what may have caused that fire.